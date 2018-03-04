Enjoy the Take That experience at Grimsby Auditorium

The ultimate Take That experience including all the classic tunes is coming to Grimsby Auditorium on Friday, March 23.

If you love the real deal, then there’s five guys are the next best thing.

These talented gentleman have a remarkable stage chemistry and perform in full replica costumes for a concert that you won’t want to miss.

There will be a host of smash hits from the 90’s, right through to the current tracks are authentically performed, showcasing all the songs you know and love including ‘Pray’, ‘Relight My Fire’, ‘Patience’, ‘Shine’ and ‘These Days’.

This show is great fun and audiences are on their feet most of the show. So make sure you have your comfy shoes on.

To buy tickets, please visit: https://grimsbyauditorium.org.uk. Or call the box office on: 0300 300 0035.