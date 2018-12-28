Enterprise day at Kidgate Primary Academy

Children and adults revelled in the festive fun of a Christmas market at Kidgate Primary Academy earlier this month.

For a whole week, the children created handmade gifts and sweet treats to sell for their annual ‘Enterprise’ project which involves all children across the whole school.

The planning started a few weeks in advance, with children creating prototypes and Dragons’ Den-style pitches for which products they thought would generate the most interest and profit.

The day was incredibly busy and the results for the year group who made the most profit will be announced in a special assembly.

Staff and children at Kidgate were incredibly grateful for the support of their parents and families, as the profit they earn will enrich the experiences of all the children in the coming weeks and months.

Christmas Market at Kidgate Primary Academy.