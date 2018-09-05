Entertainer Bernie Clifton set for special Louth performance

He’s been an entertainer and comedian for more than 60 years - and now Bernie Clifton is bringing all of his talents together in a one-man mini tour and will be performing in Louth this Saturday.

This 82-year-old Lancashire-born gentleman, (now living in Derbyshire), was known best in his earlier years for his comedy act with ‘Oswald the Ostrich’ and his appearance on BBC Children’s TV series ‘Crackerjack’.

Frances Brindle and Bernie Clifton.

But most recently you may have seen him taking to the stage on BBC singing show ‘The Voice’ in 2016, and featuring on ITV’s ‘Last Laugh in Vegas’ earlier this year.

And now, Bernie Clifton is bringing all of his talents from the decades together and telling his story, in his way, to audiences across the UK - including those in Louth on September 8.

After speaking to Mr Clifton earlier this week, he told the Leader how much of a great time he was having visiting Louth properly for the first time.

He said: “I am looking forward to this Saturday’s show in Louth tremendously.

Sponsors N T Shaw of Louth have had a car mocked up promoting Bernie's performance. Bernie is pictured, (centre), with members from the Riverhead Theatre.

“I’ve been enjoying seeing Louth and I’ve received such a great welcome from all those at the Riverhead Theatre.”

Mr Clifton added that the audience on Saturday can expect to hear his colourful life story, illustrated by pictures, video clips, as well as a few surprises along the way.

He explained: “I’ve had a wonderful career as a comedian, and I wouldn’t change it for anything - but that’s all I’ve been known for.

“I’ve always wanted to sing, but it was put on the back burner until I auditioned for ‘The Voice’ in 2016, and now the show has changed my life and put it into a whole new direction.

“And I can’t wait to surprise the audience with the breadth of songs I will be doing.

“I have to admit, things go slower in my life these days, but I want to continue my journey on the stage for as long as possible because it’s a big part of me, it’s who I am.”

1Want to see the show? Well there are some tickets still available. For tickets to see Bernie Clifton, sponsored by N T Shaw of Louth, which are just £13each, please visit: www.louthriverheadtheatre.com. or call the Box Office, between 10am-1pm on: 01507 600350. The show kicks off from 7.30pm.