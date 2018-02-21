Environment Agency issues plea to over 1,000 homes on the coast still not signed up to flood warnings

More people living in Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea have been urged to sign up for warnings as part of a major initiative to combat the threat of flooding along the Lincolnshire Coast.

Records show the Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea area is prone to flooding, and according to experts the problem is set to increase with climate change leading to more extreme weather.

In the devastating floods of 1953, 42 lives were lost. Another storm surge hit in December 2013 and there were fears of further flooding in 2017 but fortunately the weather improved at a crucial time.

The Environment Agency says in Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea, there are currently 7,009 properties at risk of flooding within ‘Flood Zone 2’.

Of these, the EA says 3,536 properties are fully registered for warnings and a further 2,293 are automatically registered through their phone provider.

However, the EA adds there are still 1,180 properties in the area still not signed up for flood warnings.

An EA spokesman said: “Flood warnings give people valuable time to prepare for flooding – time that allows them to move themselves, their families and precious items to safety.

“We provide free flood warnings across England and anyone can sign up by visiting www.gov.uk/flood or calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.”

The agency has launched a public consultation on the Lincolnshire coast, outlining options available to managing future flood risk.

The EA is visiting various locations between Saltfleet and Gibraltar Point so members of the public can have their say on its strategy.

The first two public meetings took place last week at Gibraltar Point and Sutton on Sea, with over 200 people in attendance.

The EA’s current defence work along the Lincolnshire coast reduces flood risk to 20,000 residential homes, 1,700 businesses, 24,500 static caravans, 35,000 hectares of farmland and a bustling tourist industry.

However, the EA says the consultations will form a ‘new strategy’ that will continue to manage coastal flood risk in the ‘most sustainable way’.

The EA has warned flooding across the entire country is set to become more frequent.

Nationally, a new Flood Action Campaign is targeting younger people through social media and online advertising to encourage them to check their flood risk, sign up for free warnings and be prepared to take action when flooding hits.

Sir James Bevan, chief executive of the Environment Agency, said: “Climate change is likely to mean more frequent and intense flooding. Floods destroy – lives, livelihoods, and property.

“Our flood defences reduce the risk of flooding, and our flood warnings help keep communities safe when it threatens. But we can never entirely eliminate the risk of flooding.

“Checking your flood risk is the first step to protecting yourself, your loved ones and your home.”

The remaining meetings open to the public are:

•February 21, 2pm-7pm at Embassy Theatre, Grand Parade, Skegness.

•February 23, 2pm-7pm at Village Hall, Sea Road, Anderby.

•February 27, 2pm, at Methodist Church, Saltfleet.

•March 5, 2.30pm at Village Hall, Chapel.