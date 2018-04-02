Environment Agency’s warning over rising water levels in Louth and Horncastle

The Environment Agency has this afternoon, (Monday), issued a general warning about rising water levels for the Louth and Horncastle areas.

The Agency issued the warning after prolonged periods of heavy rain, but said that forecasts indicated flooding to properties was ‘not likely.’

Regarding the Louth area, the Agency said: “ Over the last 12 hours we have seen heavy rainfall in River Lud, Louth Canal and Waithe Beck catchment areas.

“This means these rivers are now rising, which will lead to flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river in the afternoon on Monday, April 2.

“We expect the rivers to remain high throughout the next few days.

“Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties is not likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued at this stage.

“We are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the field checking for and clearing blockages in this location.”

In the Horncastle area, the Agency delivered a similar message regarding the ‘River Bain’ catchment area.

The Agency again assured residents living close to the river that the situation was being monitored.

Both towns have, of course, new flood defences, costing millions of pounds to help reduce the risk of flooding.

However, the defences do not offer protection to all areas worried about the threat.