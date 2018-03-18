Awards celebrate environmentally friendly businesses, communities and schools

The search is on to find Lincolnshire’s most environmentally friendly businesses, communities, farms and schools.

Entries are sought for the county’s most prestigious celebration of environmental excellence: The Lincolnshire Environmental Awards 2018.

The awards recognise hard work and enthusiasm for improving our environment by bringing together communities, businesses, farmers and schools to celebrate their achievements.

Chairman of the award scheme and Lindum Rotary Club member, Richard Pennell, said: “Entering the competition is a worthwhile and enjoyable experience, it’s a way to share best practice and it may inspire others to take action themselves.”

The categories in the Lincolnshire Environmental Awards 2018 are:

• Anglian Water Business Award: Open to any type of business: retail, manufacturing, service

• Community Award: Open to any type of community group including non-profit organisations: local conservation, urban gardening, woodlands, river enhancement.

• Rural and Farming Award: Open to any type of rural business: farms, nurseries, forestry, leisure

• FCC Young Environmentalist Award: For schools, youth groups such as scouts and guides, and individuals (nominations are welcome)

The winner of the Lincolnshire Young Environmentalist Award (for schools and youth groups with children aged under 13 years) will receive a cash prize of £250 and the runner up a cash prize of £150, all finalists will receive £100.

To enter, write a short description of your project (200-300 words).

Click here to submit your entry or post your description, contact name, telephone number and email address to:

Lincolnshire Environmental Awards, c/o Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, Banovallum House, Manor House Street, Horncastle, Lincolnshire, LN9 5HF.

The closing date for entries is Saturday, March 31, following which a judging panel will shortlist projects.

Each shortlisted project will be contacted to arrange a visit during April and May, to meet those involved for a short discussion, and tour if appropriate.

• Young finalists are invited to present their entries to the judges on Thursday, May 3 - our Green Heroes Day at Whisby Nature Park.

• Finalists in the Community, Business, Rural & Farming categories are invited to present their entries to the final panel of judges led by Professor David Bellamy on Tuesday, May 22, t the Bentley Hotel in Lincoln.

The awards are presented at a gala dinner that evening.

• The Lincolnshire Environmental Awards- the only dedicated environmental awards in the county - are organised by Lindum Rotary Club and the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

Details of the winners and runners-up of previous year’s Environment Awards can be found on the Awards website.