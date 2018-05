Grainthorpe School got a much needed PE equipment boost in 1998, courtesy of the Eleemosynary Charity.

Joan Parker and Brenda Smart were pleased to donate the equipment to Rory Greig, headteacher.

Mr Greig at the time said: “We’re delighted to extend our range of PE equipment through the generosity of the Eleemosynary Charity.

“It will be a benefit for years and enjoyed by all the pupils at the school.”