Eve & Ranshaw boss dies after cancer battle

David Sandwith, who owned the Eve & Ranshaw department store in Louth for 40 years, had died following a battle with lung cancer.

David passed away at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby last Tuesday (March 5) with his loving wife June by his side.

David Sandwith

June explained that David was always heavily involved in the business right up until the end, and he was much loved by his staff and loyal customers.

June, David’s second wife, said: “He was very involved until late on, and still visited once or twice a week.

“It didn’t look like he was ever going to stop!

“He was much loved by all the staff. He will be missed.

“David was very charitable and the Eve & Ranshaw fashion shows would raise thousands of pounds for charity.”

In addition to running the independent department store - one of the oldest shops in Lincolnshire - David was also a dedicated member of the Rotary Club, and served as the local branch’s president back in 2002.

He also served as the president of Louth’s Chamber of Business and Commerce.

In his leisure time, David was a keen tennis player and a member of the Louth Lawn Tennis Club, located behind The Wheatsheaf pub in Westgate - and it was here that he first met June, who he went on to marry in 2010.

David leaves behind June, his sons Marcus and James from his first marriage, and seven grandchildren.

His funeral will take place at St James’ Church on Friday (March 15) at 2pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend, and a charity collection will take place for Cancer Research.