‘Even bigger and better!’ - Louth fun day will help to raise £15,000 for Demi

Following the success of DM Inflatable’s family fun day last year, another event is in the pipeline for next month - and it is hoped that £15,000 will be raised to help Demi Knight.

Tracie Mansbridge, from DM Inflatables & Party Services, said that last year’s event was a huge success - with around 4,000 people attending throughout the day - and this year’s event will be even bigger and better, with dozens of businesses and organisations getting involved.

Demi Knight

This year, the fun day will be held on Sunday, August 5 at Deighton Close Fields, Louth, from 10am to 4pm.

The Mayor of Louth is expected to cut the ribbon to open the event, which will feature fairground rides, an inflatable slide, live music, a car boot sale, stalls and crafts, classic cars and tractors, horse and carriage rides, reptile and animal encounters, a fun dog show, hot and cold food stalls, tombola, and much more.

Tracie Mansbridge said: “Like last year, our aim is to really bring the community together for a full day of fun.

“We are really excited for our second fun day!”

Just one of the businesses getting involved in the event is Manby Motors, which will be holding a big, special raffle to raise money for Demi Knight.

Paula Bonnett from Manby Motors, will hold a stall on the day and hope to sell up to 3,000 raffle tickets for a fiver each, which would raise a massive £15,000 towards young Demi’s treatment fund.

The tickets, printed by Allinson Print, will give participants a chance to win a locally-donated prize worth up to £250. Each prize on offer is worth at least £10.

Paula said: “We are trying to get prizes to cater for everyone, we have a full car service on any car, a full powder coating on a set of wheels, various valeting kits, some tools, flowers, a handmade cushion, a clothing voucher, and more!”

• There will be free entry and free parking on the day.