Events company in Louth is setting sail for success with new partnership deal with P&O Ferries

An events company in Louth is riding on the crest of a wave after being hand-picked to work in partnership with P&O Ferries on an exciting new venture.

First Media will be working alongside the ferry firm who will be offering an unique venue for events on board P&O’s very own Pride of Hull and Pride of Rotterdam ferries.

Whether you’re looking for a place to host a corporate event, training day or meetings, First Media is all aboard to provide the event management, design, and technical support.

Freddie King, business development manager at First Media said: “This is a very exciting new venture for us and we are looking forward to working with the P&O team.

“We are all about creating unique event experiences and I’m confident we can deliver professional, engaging events guests will look forward to and enjoy.”

Shane Triall, director at First Media said they were honoured P&O Ferries sought the Louth business out and added that it’s the first type of venture of its kind that this business has secured.

Mrs King also added that there will be an event opportunity on offer for every kind of business, no matter how big or small the number of delegates are.

She said: “We are looking forward to delivering successful and memorable events, adding value to any business who we will be working with.”

P&O Ferries is just another national client on First Media’s already booming books, having already spent time working with the likes of The FA, UEFA and the Premier League and The International Olympics Committee.

As well as events, First Media also specialises in web design, eLearning and full service campaigns.

To showcase the fantastic opportunities on offer, the partnership duo will be hosting an open day on February 15 on board the Pride of Hull.

For more information, please contact Freddie via email: Freddie@firstmedia.co.uk.