Events in Louth and Mablethorpe raises funds for Macmillan

Hot drinks and yummy cakes were the order of the day across Mablethorpe and Louth recently after a number of individuals and businesses helped to raise vital cash for Macmillan Cancer Support.

On September 28, the charity encourages people to organise ‘Big Macmillan Coffee Morning’ event in a bid to help boost funds.

Stella Arden & Associates in Louth held a coffee morning for Macmillan last Wednesday, (September 26).

For people who weren’t able to hold it on the exact day, they have instead held their events on selected days throughout the month of September.

On Wednesday, (September 26), Stella Arden & Associates Osteopathic Clinic in Louth, (pictured top left), made the most of the town’s market day and sold cake and hot drinks from their base in Broadbank.

Following their third year of holding the event, they raised £243 and wished to thank everyone for coming along and the Co-Op in Northjgate for donating a raffle prize.

The Bucket and Spade Cafe on the Promenade in Mablethorpe, (pictured top right), held their event on Friday, (September 28) and raised a final amount o f £1,903.15.

Amie Fitzpatrick's coffee morning event at The Town and Country Club in Louth went down very well.

Owner of the cafe, Sally May Gray said she had a really great day and was grateful for the amount of people that turned out to support her event.

Back in Louth, Amie Fitzpatrick held an event on Saturday, (September 29), at the Town and Country Club in Cannon Street, (pictured bottom left).

She said it was a charity close to her heart as her mum Wendy, fought and beat breast cancer earlier this year.

Her event also included a raffle, bake off and cupcake decorating for the children.

It was also very busy at The Bucket and Spade Cafe in Mablethorpe.

A total of £810 was raised on the day and Ms Fitzpatrick wants to thank everyone who came along and supported her event.

Finally on Saturday, Chelsea Beech held an event at shop Spoilt for Choice in Mablethorpe, (pictured bottom right).

She raised £175 on the day and said she wanted to everyone for supporting her to help raise funds for Macmillan.

Diane Walker held a coffee morning on Friday, (September 28), at Seaspray in Seaholme Road, Mablethorpe.

Louth Learning Centre also held an event.

This was the fifth year she has held such an event and raised a total of £546.

She would like to thank everyone who helped her to raise this final amount.