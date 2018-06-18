Everyone had fun in the sun at village fair

Thimbleby’s reputation as one of Lincolnshire’s most popular villages was well and truly endorsed last Sunday as crowds turned out in force for the annual garden fair.

The event had promised ‘something for everyone’ - and it did not disappoint.

Organisers could not have hoped for better weather - or a more stunning location - with the grounds of the former rectory staging a host of stalls and other attractions.

One of the most popular was a series of routines by talented youngsters from the Julie Deane School of Dance.

Performing on the lawn outside the rectory, they did not put a foot wrong with a routine from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ going down well with the crowds - cheeky parrot and all!

There were traditional games, homemade cakes and afternoon teas, live music and a host of stalls.

A tombola and a raffle certainly proved popular.

Proceeds from the event will be divided between St Margaret’s Church and the village hall.

The church is currently undergoing a costly restoration programme but the positive news is a protective covering over the re-built tower should be removed within the next couple of months - adding to Thimbley’s appeal.