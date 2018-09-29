Evie’s brave abseil for Alzheimer’s charities

A Louth teenager has completed a daring abseil from 165 feet to raise money for charity in memory of both of her great-grandmothers.

Evie Shaw, 16, braved the abseil from the dizzying heights of the Middlesbrough Transporter Bridge on Sunday, and had already raised over £1,100 thanks to her friends, family, and well-wishers - and she hopes that more donations will continue to come in.

Evie, a former Louth Academy pupil who is now an apprentice at Bridge McFarland Solicitors, is raising the money for Alzheimer’s Research UK and the Alzheimer’s Society.

This is in memory of Evie’s two great-grandmothers, Rose Timmins and Elise Ayres, who were both affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

Speaking to the Leader earlier this week, Evie said: “I have completed the abseil and I think that I’ve only just stopped shaking from nerves, adrenaline and excitement!

“It was a great experience, and I am already starting to look at what I can do next.

“It was such an amazing experience to have abseiled down the highest abseil structure in the North.

“I feel extremely overwhelmed and grateful with all the sponsorship I have received. It shows how just one person can make a change by challenging themselves.

“It’s such a great cause, which is extremely close to me and my family.

“I am extremely thankful to everyone who has supported me throughout my fundraising journey.”

“As it stands, I have raised £1,177, and many people are still continuing to sponsor me, so these totals could change.

“To know that I have raised this amount of money makes me feel extremely happy and proud as I could have potentially made a difference.

“The money raised by myself and any other fundraisers doesn’t just have to go towards medical research.

“The money can go towards support for the families of people living with dementia and training for carers. Every single penny matters”

• Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/evie-shaw1 to make a donation.