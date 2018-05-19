Evita on way to Grimsby Auditorium

Following its smash hit runs in London Bill Kenwright’s production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s EVITA is thrilling audiences once again across the UK with Evita arriving at the Grimsby Auditorium on Tuesday, May 29 until Saturday, June 2.

Telling the story of Eva Peron, wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Peron, Evita follows Eva’s journey from humble beginnings through to extraordinary wealth, power and iconic status which ultimately lead her to be heralded as the ‘spiritual leader of the nation’ by the Argentine people.

For tickets, please visit: www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk.