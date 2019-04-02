Exhibition exploring The Dambusters at RAF Coningsby

A new exhibition exploring the story of the Dambusters’ activities following their most famous raid will be on display in Coningsby.

The exhibition - entitled Beyond the Dams - is running at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Visitor Centre, based at RAF Coningsby, until the end of September 2019.

While many people are familiar with the events of 16-17 May 1943, when Wing Commander Guy Gibson led 617 Squadron of the Royal Air Force on an audacious bombing raid to destroy three dams in the Ruhr valley, fewer people know about the team’s achievements during the remainder of the Second World War.

Dave Harrigan, from Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire, said: “617 Squadron continued to play a major role in the war following the raids against the Ruhr valley dams.

“The most well-known of these was the attack on the German battleship Tirpitz in Norway.

“We have a few artefacts from the Tirpitz on display, including part of the ship’s deck planking, a 20mm anti-aircraft gunner’s seat and the ship’s anti-torpedo netting.

“There is also a model of the Tirpitz on display and archived operational paperwork detailing the plans for the attack.

“It’s a great exhibition for aviation heritage fans.”

• The BBMF Visitor Centre is open Monday to Friday, from 10am to 5pm.

To find out more, click here