‘Extreme concern’ for safety of missing North Cotes man

Police have said they are becoming ‘extremely concerned’ for the safety and wellbeing of North Cotes man, John Carl Davis, who has now been missing for over a week.

Humberside Police recently took over the investigation from Lincolnshire Police, after John’s car was found in Grimsby last Friday (January 31) and he was last spotted in Grimsby town centre. However, Lincolnshire officers are continuing to assist with the search.

This morning (Thursday), a Humberside Police spokesman said: “We’re urgently appealing for your help to find 56-year-old John Carl Davis who is missing from North Cotes in Lincolnshire, and we believe this CCTV image shows him in Grimsby on the day he went missing.

“The image, we believe, shows John from behind, on Bethlehem Street in Grimsby, close to Freshney Place Shopping Centre, at around 5.45pm on Wednesday January 29.

“There was an additional sighting of John the same evening near the war memorial in Holton le Clay at around 9pm, but there have been no further confirmed sightings of John and we are growing extremely concerned for his safety and wellbeing.

Inspector Ian Dalby added: “We have located John’s car in the Hartwell Ford area of Grimsby and have carried out extensive searches in this area as well as the areas mentioned above.

“Officers from across the force, with assistance from Lincolnshire Police, have been involved in the missing person enquiries. A police drone and search dogs have also been used as part of these enquiries.

“John is 5ft 10ins tall, of a heavy build and with long fair/ginger hair. When he was last seen he was wearing dark blue jeans, black slip on shoes and a high-vis jacket. He may also be wearing glasses.

“If you see John or know where he is, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 86 of January 31, 2020.”

The spokesman later added: “We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with a dash cam that drove along the A16 between Grimsby and Louth on the evening of Wednesday January 29. If you took this route and have dash cam footage, or any information that could help our enquiries, please get in touch.”