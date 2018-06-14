FA chairman is on the ball in a flying visit to RAF Coningsby

They are used to welcoming ‘high-fliers’ at RAF Coningsby - and that was certainly the case when the chairman of the Football Association, Greg Clarke, called in earlier this month.

Mr Clarke met members of the RAF Coningsby Football Team, the current RAF Cup holders, and also personnel from 29 Squadron.

Squadron Leader Kinniburgh showing Mr Clarke an ATC system.

29 Squadron recently provided two Typhoon aircraft for a flypast prior to the FA Cup Final at Wembley.

The visit was an opportunity for RAF Coningsby to explain how Typhoon operates and the necessary elements required for a successful flypast.

While at the unit, Mr Clarke met with the Station Commander, Group Captain Mike Baulkwill, and also visited the Air Traffic Control Tower.

He also visited the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, where he viewed the iconic aircraft.

Greg Clarke (right) is welcomed to RAF Coningsby. Picture: SAC Wade.

Mr Clarke delighted RAF personnel by taking part in a question and answer session.

The visit coincides with the 100th anniversary of the RAF, in 2018.

The FA have joined the RAF in commemorating 100 years of success, achievement and sacrifice - and celebrating their professionalism and dedication to defending the nation and protecting its interests around the world.

RAF Coningsby Football team Manager, Squadron Leader Kinniburgh said, “It was an absolute privilege to host Greg and to show off RAF Coningsby and what we do, particularly during a hugely successful year for the RAF Coningsby football team and of more significance the RAF’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

“Having access to a man of his stature in football on the eve of the World Cup was hugely insightful.

“The question and answer session with station personnel allowed us to get direct answers on topics from grassroots football through to the dynamics of the England 23 man World Cup squad.

“It was an excellent way for the RAF Football Association to thank Greg for his support in celebrating RAF100.”

Mr Clarke said he was looking forward to the World Cup in Russia. England will kick off their campaign against Tunisia next Tuesday.