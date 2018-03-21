Fairfield Enterprise Centre celebrates 10 years

Tenants at the Fairfield Enterprise Centre gathered this morning (Wednesday) to celebrate the ten year anniversary of the office complex.

Office workers enjoyed a slice of delicious cake - in the shape of the building - created by Mrs Kettle’s Cakes in Louth.

An edible Fairfield Enterprise Centre!

As reported previously, the Fairfield Enterprise Centre is celebrating a successful decade in business, having overcome early concerns raised by councillors over a ‘lack of interest’ back in 2008.

The building was opened by East Lindsey District Council in January 2008, but nine months later concerns were raised that there was an apparent lack of interest from businesses - amidst the economic downturn following the credit crunch.

In September 2008, it was reported that the centre was only two per cent occupied - with ELDC executive board members describing the situation as a ‘bit of a worry’. However, the centre has since come on in leaps and bounds, and is now 88 per cent occupied.

In the last decade, the centre has supported 82 businesses and 434 employment positions.

Business centre supervisor Jade Oakes (centre) with receptionists Carly Borthwick-North and Jo Walsh.

Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy, Coun Adam Grist, said: “The business centre has had such a positive impact on our district’s businesses.

“It’s great to see that, after 10 years, the Fairfield Enterprise Centre continues to provide an ideal office space.”

• Businesses can get 20 per cent off meeting room bookings made before March 31. Call 01507 617777 for more details.