Family BBQ success at Fotherby House in Louth

Fotherby House Care Home in Louth recently held a family BBQ to help raise more for Dementia UK.

The BBQ was well attended by family and friends of Fotherby House and a total of £200 was raised.

This was organised as part of fundraising project which will end with the owners of the home, Mark and Sarah Bedward, completing a 50km trek of the Great Wall of China in August.

Having cared for older people living with dementia at Fotherby House, Mark and Sarah have seen the difficulties that families face whilst caring for loved ones living with dementia and hope they reach their £3K target.

•If you would like to donate, please visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/markbedward.