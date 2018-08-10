Family fun day in Louth is a success and brings community together

Thousands of people descended onto Deighton Close Fields on Sunday in the soaring heat to enjoy a free family fun day event hosted by a Louth couple.

Daniel and Tracie Mansbridge, who own DM Inflatables and Party Services, have organised the event.

Stanley Mansbridge takes a ride on a ladybird.

They say they do it all and make no profit from the event.

Mrs Mansbridge said: “We are overwhelmed with the support, feedback and thank you messages we’ve received during and after the event.

“We do not make any profit from organising the event, we simply enjoy bringing the community together and spreading a little happiness.

“It’s such a good feeling seeing so many people smiling and enjoying themselves - it makes all the hard work worth it!”

Raffle tickets on sale by Paula Bonnett, Elaine Bonnet and Laura Ringrose to raise money for the Demi Knight Treatment Fund.

On the day, there were games, rides and inflatables slides to enjoy, animals and a variety of stalls.

Mrs Mansbridge added: “We were so delighted with the turnout considering how hot it was and we would like to thank everyone who attended on the day and to all the stall holders for supporting the event.”

Paula and Elaine Bonnett, alongside friend Laura Ringrose from Manby Motors, held a stall in aid of Demi Knight and raised £1,355.

They thank all those who took part and donated prizes.

All creatures great and small - Freya Bull, 10, with a rabbit.

The couple are unsure if the event will yet run next year due to the amount of work it takes to pull off with just two people.

But if you would like to help out to make next year’s event happen, please email: dminflatables@hotmail. com