Family fundraising day in Louth makes £1,150

A fantastic £1,150 was raised recently by Louth youngsters Archie Bourne, (12), his brother Harry,(8), and their cousins Emilie,(7) and Isaac Guilliatt,(3).

The children hosted a fundraising day at their grandparents house in Spire View Road in Louth.

On the day, they had a tombola, raffle and other games and served tea, coffee and cake.

They were also assisted by their Aunty Gail Bourne and Granny Linda Scott.

The event was held in memory of their Aunty Nicola Guillatt.

The children are pictured above, presenting the cheque to Macmillian nurse Helen Wright.

They would like to say a big thank you to everyone who came to the event, and to those who donated prizes and cakes for the event.