Family pays tribute to ‘special’ teenager killed in double fatality near Market Rasen

The family of a teenager killed in a double fatality last Tuesday (February 12) have today released a tribute to him.

Jack Varah, 18, from Misterton near Gainsborough, died after a collision involving a Fiesta and Land Rover Freelander on the A1103, Osgodby Top Road, and A46, Caistor Road, near Market Rasen.

Jack Varah with his girlfriend Maddie. EMN-190218-153555001

He was driving the Fiesta when the collision happened at around 9.30pm on last Monday, February 11.

His family said: “We all love him so much and miss him dearly.

“He was very special to all of the family and his girlfriend Maddie.

“Jack had an extra special place in his Nana’s heart and also his Grandad’s.

Jack Varah with his dog Harley. EMN-190218-153535001

“Jack looked after his Grandad and cared for him - he looked up to his Grandad and saw him as his hero.

“He will also be greatly missed by his grandparents Burgs and Deborah.

“Jack was his mum’s best friend as well as a much loved son.

“He would shadow his mum everywhere she went and was always by her side.

“His dad was proud to call him son even though he always took the mick out of him.

“His brother Joe said he will miss him so much and that they were very close.

“His girlfriend Maddie said he will always have her heart and will be deeply missed by her family also.

“Jack was a joker and always made people laugh. He had the best sense of humour and he made people smile.”

Jack, who worked for Hunts Contractors, leaves his mum Rebecca, dad James, Nana Anne, Grandad Pete, brother Joe, and girlfriend Maddie.

The family statement added: “He had his whole life ahead of him and idolised his family and friends. He also idolised his dog, a Staffie called Harley.

“We would like to thank his friends for setting up a Gofund me page which has raised more than £4,000.”

To donate, click here

• A 19-year-old woman also died in the collision.

• Three other passengers in the Ford Fiesta were seriously injured.