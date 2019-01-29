Family pays tribute to ‘talented’ teenager killed in double fatality

The family of teenager killed in a double fatality just before Christmas have today released a tribute to her.

Siân Chambers died alongside her friend Alex Ross, both 19, following a collision on the A46 Lincoln bypass on December 22.

Her family said: “Siân was a much loved daughter, sister and friend. We are totally devastated by her passing and are struggling to, in any way, come to terms with the loss.

“Siân was working as an engraver and, as a talented double bass player, was continuing to make music with local ensembles.

“She loved animals and was having a gap year before taking up Animal Science at University.

“As a family, we would like to take this opportunity to thank the people who stopped and offered assistance to Siân and Alex and the emergency services who attended.

“We would appreciate privacy at this time, and wish to allow the police to carry out a full investigation in order to give us the answers that we need.”

The police investigation around the collision is ongoing.

A 26-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident remains released under investigation.