Family’s tribute to Natalie, 20, who died in Scrivelsby collision

Natalie Haywood (20) died in the collision last month.
The family of a woman who died in a collision at Scrivelsby, near Horncastle, have today (Wednesday) issued a tribute in her memory.

Natalie Haywood, 20, was a teaching assistant at Eresby Special School in Spilsby.

She was studying at Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln for a BA (Hons) degree in Professional Studies (Early Childhood).

A statement issued by her family said: “Natalie was a bright, bubbly and selfless person with an infectious laugh and smile.

“She was a much loved daughter, sister and partner, and very well known by everyone.

“She will be sadly missed.”

Natalie died in a single-vehicle collision when her Vauxhall Corsa collided with a tree on January 22.