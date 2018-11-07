Fantastic fireworks in Trusthorpe

Coastal Events CIC and Lincolnshire Coastal BID teamed up to put on an impressive fireworks display in Trusthorpe on Sunday, (November 4) - and there was even a huge burning bike and viking ship on show.

The event was held in Festival Field and attracted more than 2,000 people.

Trusthorpe fireworks and bonfire night. Photo: Mablethorpe Photo Album.

During the evening, there was a 20-minute pyro-musical display, which has received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback.

The bonfire was lit at 6pm and at 7pm the famous ‘Burning Bike’ was lit, in remembrance of a much-loved member of the community, followed by the firework show commencing at 7.30pm.

Patti Marson, one of the event organisers, said: “The night was truly amazing, and attracted over 2000 visitors.

“Spectators praised the atmosphere as well as the slick organisation.

“We are pleased to say that everything went to plan with no incidents reported.

“On behalf of both Coastal Events CIC and the Lincolnshire Coastal BID, we would like to thank Bright Lights for the spectacular firework display, all local businesses who supported the event and all of the amazing volunteers who gave up their time to ensure the event was delivered safely.”

