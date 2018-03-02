Farmers lend a helping hand in worst-affected villages

This was scene in Belchford this afternoon (Friday) as farmer John Smith cleared a lane buried under drifting snow.

The village has been one of the worst affected by the wintery weather this week, and has been effectively shut off from main roads due to the snow fall and subsequent ‘drifting’ snow.

Oxcombe (Pic: Stuart Duff).

Other villages between Louth and Horncastle - including nearby Goulceby and Oxcombe - have reported similar access difficulties throughout during the week.

This morning (Friday) resident Stuart Duff said: “Oxcombe has now been snowed in since Tuesday night as Bluestone Heath Road is impassable with 4-5 foot drifts.

“We are a further half-a-mile down a snow drift track and we can’t even get to Oxcombe, never mind a road.”

