Film about blind musician will be shown by Louth Film Club

Tramontane, a highly distinctive movie about a blind musician is to be screened by Louth Film Club.

The film is about the musician who travels across to Lebanon to find a record of his birth. Barakat Jabhour conveys flawlessly his character’s innocent voyage of personal discovery in what was Vatche Boulghourjian’s debut feature.

It will be shown at Louth Playhouse Cinema in Canon Street on Monday, May 14.

Film starts at 7.30pm.Tickets are £5 for LFC memebrs and standard cinema prices apply for non-members and concessions.

For more info, see: www.louthfilmclub.com.