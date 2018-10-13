Film about refugee crisis to be shown by Louth Film Club

'Human Flow' will be shown at the Playhouse Cinema by Louth Film Club on Monday, October 15.
A film about the movement of refugees in 23 countries will be shown at the Playhouse Cinema in Louth on Monday, October 15.

‘Human Flow’ is the multi-award winning film by Ai Weiwei.

The film captures both the scale of the tides of movement and the heart-breaking tragedy for individuals on their journeys and stuck in camps.

This movie is subtitled and is certified as a 12A, and will be shown at the Louth cinema in Cannon Street at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 for LFC members, and standard cinema prices apply for non-members and concessions.

For further information on all of the Louth Film Club films in the current season, please visit their official website via: www.louthfilmclub.com.

Anyone is welcome to go along and see the films.