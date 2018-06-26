Film festival winner set for Louth Film Club showing

The Square, winner of the top prize at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, is now set to be screened by Louth Film Club.

See the movie at the Playhouse Cinema on Monday, July 2.

The film follows the life of the curator of a contemporary art museum.

It is as weird and wonderfully bizarre as films get.

Plus it is also a deeply worrying and mind-bending exploration of human hope all told with comic affect and bravura as unexplained events unfold.

The film starts at 7.30pm at the cinema in Cannon Street, Louth.

Tickets are just £5 for LFC members and standard cinema prices apply for non-members and concessions.

See full details on all LFC films in the current season at: www.louthfilmclub.com.