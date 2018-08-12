Film’s insight into hidden community to be shown at Louth cinema

Film Menashe will be shown at the Louth cinema on Monday, August 13.
Witty and touching film Menashe is the next movie to be screened by Louth Film Club on Monday, August 13.

Writer/director Joshua Z. Weinstein’s film directs its gaze on a world we rarely see in American films, using non-actors speaking entirely in Yiddish.

The film follows a widower in Brooklyn’s Hasidic community who is trying to regain custody of his nine-year-old son.

Menashe starts from 7.30 pm at the Playhouse Cinema, in Cannon Street, Louth.

Tickets are just £5 for Louth Film Club members and standard cinema prices apply for non- members and concessions.

To see the full details on all LFC films in the current season, please visit their official website via: www.louthfilmclub.com.