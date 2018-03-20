Finalists announced for East Lindsey Business Awards 2018

With just over one month to go until the East Lindsey Business Awards 2018, the finalists have now been announced.

Simon Beardsley, Chief Executive at Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce - which has organised and hosted the event alongside East Lindsey District Council - said: “This is the first year that Lincolnshire Chamber have been involved in the East Lindsey Awards and on behalf of myself and the judging panel I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who applied this year.

“We were certainly impressed with the high standard of applications which demonstrates the wide variety of skills, expertise and work being achieved within East Lindsey.

“All finalists should be incredibly proud of themselves and we look forward to announcing the winners at the award ceremony next month in Skegness. Congratulations to all”

Growth and Promotions Service Manager at East Lindsey District Council, James Gilbert, added: “We’ve got an amazing business community in East Lindsey and we’ve seen some really high quality applications from our businesses this year. So I want to say thank you to all those who applied for making the Awards incredibly competitive and a big congratulations to all those who have done incredibly well and been selected as finalists.

“I look forward to seeing all our finalists and sponsors at the Awards evening in April.”

The finalists for 2018 are:

Accommodation Provider of the Year - Brackenborough Hall Coach House B&B, Ingoldmells Holidays, The Railway Tavern.

Best New Business Idea/Concept - Lincolnshire Aqua Park, Lincs Yoga Studio, Bottomley Gin.

Excellence in Customer Care - Forrester Boyd, Croft Estate Agents, Lincolnshire Aqua Park.

Independent Retailer of the Year - Best First Aid, Hunts Coaches, Post and Pantry.

Best Place to Eat - Rachel’s Café, The Ranch, The Railway Tavern.

Lifetime Achievement in Business - Helen Grant from H and J Arts and Crafts, Barbara Hobson from Hobson Industries, Janet Stubbs from Woodthorpe Leisure Park, Sue Maltby from MTAG, Richard and Duncan Yeadon from Natureland, Karen Shepperd from People First.

Manufacturer of the Year - Bottomley Gin, MTAG.

Visitor Attraction of the Year - Tattershall Park Farm, Cadwell Park, Embassy Theatre, Natureland.

Young Business Owner of the Year - H and J Arts and Crafts, JB’s Auto Body and Paint, Turtle Tots.

All winners will be announced at a dazzling award ceremony on Friday April 27 at the Southview Park Hotel in Skegness.

Tickets are available for those who would like to attend and cost £40+VAT per person, or £400+VAT for a table of ten.

There are still also some sponsor opportunities remaining for those businesses who would like to be involved. For more information about this, contact the Chamber on 01522 523333.

If you would like to purchase tickets to attend this event then visit www.lincs-chamber.co.uk where you can buy tickets online, or contact the team on 01522 523333. Alternatively, email the office at enquiries@lincs-chamber.co.uk.