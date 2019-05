Owners of a property in Welton-le-Marsh are waking up to a major clean-up job after a fire in the early hours.

A fire crew from Alford was called to Mill Lane at 1.28am.

Lincolnshire First and Rescue tweeted there was “fire damage to one blanket and light smoke damage to the whole of the property”.

The crew used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish it.