Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue attended the scene of a chimney fire in Binbrook last night (Monday).

The Binbrook fire crew attended the scene in Ludford Road after the incident was reported at around 9.15pm.

The blaze - caused by debris in the chimney - was extinguished using chimney gear and by removing grate to outside of the property.

This morning (Tuesday), Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue confirmed that there were no casualties.