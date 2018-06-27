Fire crews attend incidents in Fotherby and North Somercotes

A garage fire in Fotherby yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) led to the building and its contents being damaged.

The fire took place in Louth Road at around 2.30pm, and Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue have concluded that the cause was ‘accidental’.

Crews from Louth and Grimsby (Peaks Lane) attended the scene and extinguished the blaze using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, a dry powder extinguisher and ‘Cobra’ equipment. There were no injuries.

Earlier yesterday, a North Somercotes crew attended a fire in Ark Road, North Somercotes, to a garden waste fire just before 11am.

Approximately five metres of garden waste was on fire, and it was extinguished using one hose reel and rakes.

The fire was deemed to be caused by controlled burning being left unattended and going out of control.