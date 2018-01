Two fire crews helped to release a person who was trapped inside a vehicle following a collision in Utterby yesterday morning (Sunday).

The single-vehicle collision, which took place in Barton Street, was reported to the emergency services at 9.26am.

Fire crews from Binbrook and Louth attended the scene and used a Hilti saw for space creation, carried out a roof fold, and released one person from the vehicle.

No details have been released regarding any injuries or damage at this stage.