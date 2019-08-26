Fire crews ‘remove car doors’ after Ludborough collision

Fire crews from Mablethorpe and Humberside used hydraulic cutting gear to remove two car doors after a serious collision near Ludborough yesterday (Sunday).

The fire crews attended the scene after the collision was reported at 1.57pm.

They used small tools and hydraulic cutting gear to remove the car doors to allow paramedics access into the vehicle, in order to administer treatment.

The A16 between Ludborough and North Thoresby was closed for part of the afternoon while the incident was being dealt with.

No information has been released regarding the number of people involved, or the nature of any injuries sustained in the collision.

The Leader has approached Lincs Fire & Rescue and Lincolnshire Police for comment.