Fire in Trusthorpe causes severe damage to log cabin and caravan

A fire that broke out in Trusthorpe on Friday evening, (February 23), has caused severe damage to a log cabin and caravan - the fire also spread and damaged a car.

Fire crews from Mablethorpe, Skegness, Alford and North Somercotes attended the scene in Rossa Lane at around 6.30pm.

It took the crews six hours to get the fire under control and finally left at around 12.19am on Saturday morning, (February 24).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue stated via social media site Twitter that there was 100 per cent fire damage to a log cabin as well as a caravan.

There was also 50 per cent fire damage to a nearby car.

The fire service also said no-one was injured.

