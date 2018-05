A fire crew attended a vehicle fire in Mile Lane, Mablethorpe, this morning (Thursday).

The incident - caused by an electrical fault in the dashboard - was reported to the emergency services at 8.18am.

The Mablethorpe fire crew extinguished the blaze using one hose reel and one dry powder extinguisher.

There was fire damage to the dashboard and the engine compartment of the vehicle, but thankfully there were no injuries.