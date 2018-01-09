Firefighters to give safety and wellness checks to residents

Vulnerable residents in Lincolnshire are set to benefit from ‘Safe and Well’ checks by firefighters.

The initiative builds on the long-standing success of the Home Safety checks (HSC) which have helped to protect thousands of people throughout the county from the risk of fire in their homes.

Safe and Well checks by Lincolnhsire Fire and Rescue.

Safe and Well Checks will still incorporate fire safety, but will now include advice to help an individual improve their health and wellbeing, with the ultimate goal to help people to stay safe in their own homes.

John Cook, acting deputy chief fire officer at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “Our Home Safety checks have had a huge, positive impact on people’s safety in the county, sustained over several years.

“We are very well placed to extend what we currently offer in order to support our partners and promote further potentially life-saving advice to the people we visit.

“We will still be assessing the physical risks of fire in the home, but also looking holistically – so considering health, social and lifestyle factors. We know, based on experience, that there are clear links between these and someone’s vulnerability to fire.

“This is an extremely exciting project which I am sure will bring huge benefits to the wellbeing of county residents.”

Coun Nick Worth, executive member for fire and rescue at Lincolnshire County Council, added: “The prevention work carried out by Lincolnshire firefighters over many years has been instrumental in reducing the number of fires and other life-threatening incidents.

“It makes sense to expand this activity into areas of health and wellbeing to help keep vulnerable people safe and well in their own homes.”

Safe and Well checks will be carried out by fully-trained firefighters and prevention staff and are expected to take no more than one hour.

The visits will include vital checks on smoke alarms, but also a frailty assessment and given the significant number of cooking related incidents, firefighters will offer specific advice on cooking safely.

Safe and Well checks will be either a home visit or self-assessment based on personal circumstances.

For more information visit Lincs Fire and Rescue’s website.