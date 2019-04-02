First ever ‘Louth Pie Day’ is tomorrow!

Preparations are heating up for ‘Louth Pie Day’, which will take place tomorrow (Wednesday April 3).

As reported last week, independent pie makers and sellers in Louth have joined forces to offer a mouth-watering range of hot and cold, savoury and sweet pies on a unique ‘Pie Trail’ around the town.

Get involved with Louth Pie Day

Tickets - which cost just £5 in advance or £6 on the day from any of the participating shops - entitle the holder to their choice of five slices of pie during the pop-up event, which was the brainchild of Kiat Huang and is being supported by Louth Town Council, ELDC, and the Louth Independent Traders.

Food lovers can choose from a variety of delicious pies including meat, sweet, veggie, vegan, gluten-free options, and even ‘special edition’ pies.

Each ticket contains five vouchers and a printed map to navigate the Pie Trail - as it is hoped that both locals and visitors alike will head to the town centre and get involved with the unique occasion.

Participating shops include Lakings of Louth, Meridian Meats, Woolliss & Son, Pocklington’s Bakery, Smiths’ Pie Shop, Tertulia, The Green Cottage Tearoom and The Toadstool Café.

Andrew Wright from Lakings of Louth in Eastgate said: “Louth Pie Day is helping increase people’s awareness of Louth being a food town.

“It’s a great way for the public to support independent retailers whilst feasting on the delicious pies on the Pie Trail.”

Chris Pocklington, from Pocklington’s Bakery in Market Place, also endorsed the innovative scheme.

He said: “Louth Pie Day, what a fantastic idea! Why haven’t we done this before?

“If there were a league table for ‘number of award winning butchers and bakers per head of population’, Louth would be very near the top.

“So why shouldn’t we shout about it and make the wonderful people of Lincolnshire aware of what fantastic pies are right on their doorstep?”

He added: “We will be making a couple of new lines for Louth Pie Day, which we have been developing for a few weeks now and hopefully they will go down a treat!”

Suzie Dench, from the Tertulia confectionary shop in Eastgate, added: “Anything that encourages people to come and see how wonderful Louth is must be worth supporting!

“It’s nice to change what we do a bit and come up with new ideas. We’re baking Sourdough with Seasonal Fruits, Mississippi Mud Pie, Pecan Pie and a Tertulia Mystery Pie!”

• Find out more about Louth Pie Day on Facebook: bit.ly/LouthPieDay2019

• Follow the Louth Pie Trail ‘live’ Google Map by visiting: bit.ly/LouthPieDayMap