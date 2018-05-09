Fitness fanatics’ joy after opening brand new gym in Louth

Two young fitness fanatics have made their dream come true after opening the doors of their new gym to the public.

Local fitness instructors and personal trainers, Ryan Gray and Lucy Aldridge, opened the ‘Feel Good Studio & Gym’ to the public on Saturday April 21.

The new gym is based in Belvoir Way on Louth’s Fairfield Industrial Estate, following the conversion of a large, empty industrial unit which they started at the end of last year.

Ryan and Lucy’s first priority was to build a fitness studio so both instructors could run their very popular Les Mill and Spin classes, as well as introducing some new fitness class ideas to Louth, such as Zombie Circuits and Feel Good Body Battle.

Lucy said: “We set up the gym with the aim of creating an environment that is both comforting and friendly.

“We want people to be able to walk in from their busy lives and leave feeling stress free.

“We bought the equipment with our audience in mind to help people have a workout that is easy to carry out and have invested a lot of time on researching the best type of equipment that will fulfil each person’s different workout.”

Ryan added: “We aim to make Feel Good Studio & Gym the friendliest, most comfortable and worry free place you can go, so as long as you invest your time with us we will invest ourselves into the gym for you.

“We want you to leave your workout feeling good.”

Ryan and Lucy are always around to offer their expertise on workout routines, dietary or training advice. You can also book in for a tailor made personal training session.

Feel Good Studio & Gym will be adding a cardio room upstairs next to the studio in the near future.

To find out more visit www.feelgoodstudiogym.co.uk.