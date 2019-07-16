Five burglaries in Louth area villages in just two days

Louth Police have revealed that five dwelling burglaries have been reported in local villages in last two days (July 15-16).

The five incidents are as follows:

• Burglary at The Crescent, Holton le Clay, between 11am on July 13 and 9.30am on July 16.

A quantity of collectible coins were stolen. (Incident number 109 of 16/07/19).

• Burglary at Church Lane, Holton le Clay, between 1pm on July 14 and 1pm on July 15.

Nothing was stolen from this property. (Incident number 208 of July 15).

• Burglary at Lindsey Drive, Holton le Clay, between 4pm on July 14 and 9am on July 15.

It is not known what, if anything, has been stolen. (Incident number 100 of July 15).

• Burglary at Plumtree Lane, North Thoresby, between 5.30pm and 10.30pm on July 14.

At this stage, only a small quantity of cash appears to have been stolen. (Incident number 485 of July 14).

• Burglary in Girsby, near Burgh on Bain, between July 10 and July 15.

It is not known what, if anything, has been stolen. (Incident 302 of July 15).

Police have confirmed that all affected properties were entered by forcing a rear door while the occupant was either out or away.

If anyone has any information regarding these crimes, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting the respective incident numbers.

Residents are reminded to remain vigilant if they see anything suspicious, and report all suspicious incidents as soon as possible.