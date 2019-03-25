Five fire crews attend building fire at former RAF Binbrook air field

Firefighters from across the Lincolnshire Wolds were called to a commercial building fire on the former RAF Binbrook air field last night (Sunday).

Crews from Binbrook, Caistor, Market Rasen, Louth and Humberside Fire and Rescue attended the incident which was called in at 6.17pm.

A spokeswoman from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “This incident resulted in severe damage by fire to 100% of a single storey brick constructed building containing waste cooking oil in storage.

“It was extinguished using 3 main jets, 450 litres of foam, three breathing apparatus, two hose reels and two thermal imaging cameras.

“The cause is unknown at this time as fire investigations are taking place later today (Monday).”

Road closures were put in place last night while firefighters tackled the blaze, and residents in the area were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

• More on this story when we have it.