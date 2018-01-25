Five more years! Equinox Festival gets stamp of approval

The organisers of the Equinox Festival have revealed that they have been granted a five year licence to host the festival at Chalk Farm in Ludborough - where they hope to continue attracting thousands of revellers each year to enjoy a long weekend of music, art, heritage and crafts.

Alison Armstrong, from the Equinox team, said: “We are looking forward to continuing our work to make Equinox the best party in the universe, definitely the best in Lincolnshire, and to strengthen our ties with our local community.

“We hope Louth as a whole can benefit from the culture and diversity we bring, the opportunities for work and learning new skills we offer, being a showcase for up and coming bands and artists, and additional revenue an event such as ours brings into the local area.”

Alison added: “We will be offering local rate tickets at ticketing points in Louth (Off The Beaten Tracks) and Coningsby (Goodwins DIY) from February.”

To get in touch with the Equinox team, or to be added to the waiting list, email: locals@equinoxfestival.uk

• Visit www.equinoxfestival.uk for more information.