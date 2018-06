The annual flower festival at St Andrew’s Church in Hannah-cum-Hagnaby will take place on June 16, from 11am-5pm; June 17 at 11am-2pm, followed by Flower Festival service at 3pm and on June 18 from 11am-4pm.

Refreshments will be available through the three days.

St Andrew’s Church can be found on the A1111 between Sutton on Sea and Alford).

The theme is do you remember when.......?