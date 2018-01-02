Fly-tippers dump large mattress in Kenwick Road

A former environmental health officer has expressed disbelief after shameless fly-tippers dumped a large mattress on the outskirts of Louth.

David Montgomery spotted the double mattress at the side of the road in Kenwick Road, near the Kenwick Farmhouse Nursery.

Although Mr Montgomery said that fly-tipping was sadly a ‘regular sight’, he was still shocked to see such a large mattress dumped at the roadside.

He said: “Why do people do it? They could just take them up to the recycling centre [in the Fairfield Industrial Estate].”

