Former children’s home in Mablethorpe to become residential facility for young mothers

East Lindsey District Council leaders confiirmed a buyer had been found to take over the former Leicester Boys and Girls Holiday Home in Quebec Road, Mablethorpe, at a meeting of the executive on Wednesday, (September 26).

During the meeting Portfolio Holder for Finance, Councillor Richard Fry said: “We looked very long and hard at this, and we were very keen not to create a situation where we had a blight on the landscape in Mablethorpe.

“We have a very keen purchaser for the property and they will maintain and utilise it.

“They may even improve on it. It will be important for the community.”

Coun Fry confirmed the new company, which was not named, already provides services to other authorities including Lincolnshire County Council.

He added: “It will be a residential facility for the care of young mothers and other members of the community.”

A council report said bids of up to £250,000 had been received for the property and Coun Fry confirmed the agreed price was around this total.

The exact sum was not disclosed.

ELDC is set to receive 50 per cent of the sale price – once costs are taken into account.

It states the sale will also enable provision of on-going social and community based services for the area.

It follows a decision by the trustees of Leicester Children’s Holidays, formerly called the Leicester Poor Boys’ and Girls’ Summer Camp and Institute, to stop providing educational seaside holidays for under-privileged children from Leicester and the surrounding area earlier this year.

The report says the charity had declared the service to be ‘no longer financially viable for various external reasons’.

The report also said that the property has been marketed for sale by the trustees of the charity.

This facility was built in the 1930s, with a 99-year rent starting from April 6, 1934 at an annual ground rent of £10. It still has 15 years left on that lease.

According to the reports, it replaced an earlier wooden building and includes four dormitories of 16-beds each.

It also holds a series of communal rooms including a refectory, a stage, a kitchen and laundry facilities.