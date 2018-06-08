Former Louth woman’s wing walk raises £740 to date

A woman who grew up in Louth recently

undertook a wing walk at Wickenby

Airfield near Brigg and has so far raised over £740 for charity.

Jane Mcmanus, (44), honestly said that

she enjoyed every minute of the wing

walk, despite initially being terrified and has now added that she would definitely do it again.

She has smashed her target of £500 and

is currently on £742 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Care.

Jane also did the challenge in memory of her mum, Mabel Salt - who lost her battle with leukaemia five year ago.

There is still time to donate towards

Jane’s cause via: www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/jane-mcmanus1.