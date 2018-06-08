Former Louth woman’s wing walk raises £740 to date

A woman who grew up in Louth recently
undertook a wing walk at Wickenby
Airfield near Brigg and has so far raised over £740 for charity.
Jane Mcmanus, (44), honestly said that
she enjoyed every minute of the wing
walk, despite initially being terrified and has now added that she would definitely do it again.
She has smashed her target of £500 and
is currently on £742 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Care.
Jane also did the challenge in memory of her mum, Mabel Salt - who lost her battle with leukaemia five year ago.
There is still time to donate towards
Jane’s cause via: www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/jane-mcmanus1.