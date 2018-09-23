Fotherby man banned and fined for drink-driving

A Fotherby man has been banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty to driving while he was more than twice over the drink-drive limit.

Damian Krzysztof Drzazga, 34, of Lane to Top Farm, drove a motor vehicle at the Spar Service Station in Bolingbroke Road, Louth, on August 1 while he had 78 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Drzazga pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday August 31.

He was fined £120 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

This period of disqualification can be reduced by 20 weeks if he chooses to complete a driving course.

Drzazga was also ordered to pay £40 in court costs, and a £30 victim surcharge.

His guilty plea was taken into account by the court when imposing its sentence.