Four burglaries in just two days in Mablethorpe

Police officers are investigating a number of burglaries in Mablethorpe over the last couple of days (December 19-20).

Three of the four incidents are believed to have taken place between 3pm and 8pm, when it is dark but people are not yet home from work or their days outing.

These four burglaries in Mablethorpe are being investigated by police:

• Harris Boulevard (incident 372 of December 19).

• Oakham Avenue (incident 381 of December 19).

• Church Lane (incident 414 of December 19).

• Champion Way (incident 88 of December 20).

A police spokesman said: “The method of entry is by smashing the glass in windows or doors to the rear or side of the property which is out of view. Once inside they are looking for cash and jewellery but we would also advise not to leave your Christmas presents on show.

“Currently we have information that two males have been seen running away from one of the scenes.”

If you have any information about these incidents, call police on 101 and quote the relevant incident number above.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.